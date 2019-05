Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CARLISLE, Pa (WHTM) - Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) will hold a town hall in Cumberland County next month.

Casey's office said the town hall will be held at Anita Tuvin Schlechter Auditorium at Dickinson College in Carlisle on Thursday, June 6.

The third-term senator will take questions from the audience.

Doors open to the public at the auditorium at 4:30 p.m. with the town hall beginning at 5 p.m.