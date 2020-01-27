Senior lost $60,000 in sweepstakes scam, police say

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are warning of a sweepstakes scam that was used to defraud a Carlisle senior out of more than $60,000.

The 73-year-old woman last year received a phone call in September from someone claiming to represent Killman and Devine Law Offices in Massachusetts. The woman was told she won $500,000 in an international sweepstakes and could claim her prize through the Federal Trade Commission, state police said.

After months of speaking to people who claimed to be FTC employees, the woman lost her money from paying for so-called taxes, stamps, border patrol, and courier fees. Authorities said she sent cash via UPS and Western Union to locations all across the country and the Philippines.