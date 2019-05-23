Senior prank lists Carlisle High School on Craigslist

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Their senior year behind them, the 2019 graduates of Carlisle High School no longer have any use for the classrooms where they were prepared for their futures.

So, they're looking to sell the building on Craigslist.

A listing posted to the website on Thursday, the last day of school for seniors, asks $3 million for the high school and all faculty and staff.

"To help eliminate the Carlisle Area School District's $3,000,000 budget deficit in the 2018-2019 school year, we have decided to sell the high school," the ad reads.

The features listed include:

- Congested hallways

- Beautiful mountain view

- Cool hall monitors;

- Sexy head principal;

- A brand new gym for some reason;

- Overworked and underpaid teachers and staff; and

- Good spicy chicken sandwiches at lunch.

One staff member, however, is not part of the package.

"Mr. Spears. He's priceless. We will not sell him," the listing states.

The listing is signed "Happy last day. Class of 2019."