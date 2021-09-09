Several Cumberland County townships to be sprayed for mosquitoes Thursday

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Several townships in Cumberland County will be sprayed for mosquitoes on Thursday night to reduce the high population of mosquitoes that can carry the West Nile Virus.

Parts of Mechanicsburg, Mt. Holly Borough, Silver Spring Township and South Middleton Township will be sprayed Thursday night from dusk until 11 p.m.

County residents can see a map of spraying locations here.

Officials say to eliminate stagnate water to better control mosquitoes, including disposing of cans that hold water, removing debris in clogged rainspouts and turning over plastic swimming pools.

Cumberland County residents can send mosquito complaints to their report line.