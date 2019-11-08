Shippensburg man makes call to action after recent incidents of violence, hate

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal shooting, drugs, and graffiti — it sounds like big-city problems, but recently, they’ve found their way into the sleepy streets of Shippensburg.

To stop the bleed, a Shippensburg man, Chad Craig, is making a call to action, with his event called Shippensburg United, scheduled for this Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Craig is asking everyone from Shippensburg’s past and present to lock arms and attempt to stretch from one end of Shippensburg to the other as a form of solidarity.

He says Shippensburg is the best of both the country and city, held together by a college that attracts students from across the state.

“They look for stuff to get into, but everybody is welcome in Shippensburg,” Craig said.

Recently, there have been some unwelcome visitors, including racial harassment charges at the school, a homicide, and graffiti in Britton Park.

State police charged one Shippensburg student, Clayton Wilson, for the homicide and are still looking for another, Quentin Furlow, as a person of interest.

“It’s a surprise to us, as a small town, because that’s not the stigma we want put on our community,” Craig said.

Craig can’t fix it alone. He wants everybody — current students, alumni, residents past or present, to come out and show support on Sunday.

“We are united as one. We will stand together as one because we’re not gonna have the hate, the violence and the drugs here,” Craig said.