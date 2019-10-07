1 dead, 1 critical after shooting near Shippensburg University

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police said one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting near the campus of Shippensburg University.

Authorities said 21-year-old Shakur Myers was found dead in the 200 block of High Street in Shippensburg Township around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Samir Stevenson, 21, was transported to a hospital and was in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound.

The scene is a few blocks away from the university campus.

Police said people of interest have been identified and the investigation remains active. They are looking for the shooter and don’t yet know if the incident was random or targeted.

An alert was sent out to Shippensburg University students. Since the shooting happened off-campus, it is not in the school’s jurisdiction. The university’s chief was assisting on the scene.

Neighbors say a lot of students live in the area.

Students tell ABC27 they saw investigators searching the area with flashlights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.