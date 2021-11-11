Shippensburg police searching for woman charged with having sexual contact with minor

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg Police are searching for a woman charged with having sexual contact with a 15-year-old minor.

Police say an investigation led to them charging Heather Crawford, who was 34 years old at the time, with Statutory Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault and Indecent Assault.

There is currently an arrest warrant for Crawford, and anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact police.