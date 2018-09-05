Carlisle/West Shore

Shippensburg University opens school of engineering

Sep 05, 2018

Sep 05, 2018

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Shippensburg University has announced the opening of its new School of Engineering.

The school in the College of Arts and Sciences was previously known as the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

It is home to three departments including the Department of Computer Science; the Department of Computer, Electrical and Software Engineering; and the Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering.

Work will begin soon to convert the university's former steam plant into the school's new home.

