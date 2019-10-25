Former student charged with homicide near Shippensburg University

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Shippensburg University student is charged with homicide in a fatal shooting near the campus earlier this month.

Clayton Wilson is also charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and a firearms offense in the Oct. 6 shooting that killed Shakur Myers and critically wounded Samir Stevenson, both 21-year-olds from Philadelphia.

Wilson, 20, also of Philadelphia, was arraigned on the charges before a district judge on Friday. He remains in Cumberland County Prison and is being held without bail.

Wilson was charged earlier this month with felony drug possession with intent to deliver. Police said he was a student at the university at the time of the shooting, but a Shippensburg spokeswoman said he is no longer enrolled there.

Authorities are still looking for Quentin E. Furlow Jr., 20, of Philadelphia. Furlow is considered a person of interest in the case. He may be driving a gray 2011 Infiniti G37 with a Pennsylvania license plate of KZJ-4211.

Myers was found dead near a vehicle when police were called to Rotz Avenue, behind the 200 block of High Street in Shippensburg Township and a few blocks from the university campus.

Stevenson was found shot and wounded in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and flown to a hospital. He was charged two weeks ago with felony drug possession with intent to deliver and receiving stolen property regarding a stolen .380-caliber handgun found at the shooting scene.

Police said a search of Wilson and Furlow’s apartment turned up multiple rounds of ammunition, marijuana, and marijuana packaging. They said packaged marijuana, a digital scale, a large sum of money and other evidence were found in the car at the shooting scene.

Investigators have said the shooting appears to be isolated and directly related to drug activity.

