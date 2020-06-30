Shippensburg University to hold drive-in commencement ceremonies

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg University is holding four small drive-in style commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

The ceremonies, scheduled for July 31 and August 1, will celebrate the graduates, while abiding by social distancing and health and well-being guidelines.

Graduates will take the traditional commencement walk, and be photographed for a professional portrait.

The ceremony for the School of Graduate Studies is July 31 at 6:30 p.m. The College of Arts and Sciences ceremony will take place on August 1 at 10 a.m. and a combined ceremony for the John L. Grove College of Business and College of Education and Human Services is scheduled for August 1 at 3:00 p.m.

All ceremonies will be live-streamed on ship.edu and projected on a big screen on-site so that graduates and their families can follow along in their vehicles.

More ceremony and RSVP details are available on the graduation webpage.

Top Stories: