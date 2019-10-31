Shooter simulation challenges Shippensburg students to make life-or-death decisions

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – When most people make a mistake at work, it results in a visit to the boss’ office. For police officers, it can mean life or death.

The next generations of officers with the Pennsylvania State Police Academy learned more on Wednesday about making these split-second decisions.

“I’ve wanted to be a police officer ever since I could walk and talk,” said Shippensburg criminal justice graduate student, Hannah Keenan.

Keenan’s father, boyfriend, cousin, and grandfather are all officers. She also completed an internship with a local police department over the summer, so, she went into the exercise with confidence.

“During my internship, I did read their policy for deadly force. So, I thought I knew what to look for, and I was just like, ‘wow,'” Kennan said.

Keenan was killed by the suspect in her scenario, but she was far from alone.

“Participants in our class really get to see how we have to make decisions in a split-second,” Smith said.

Those split-seconds can shape lives, forever, and with officer-involved shootings constantly in the media, Smith said academy students will now be armed with better understanding.

“When they read about it again, they’re gonna think, ‘oh my gosh, I remember that scenario I went through. I know how hard it is to make those decisions,'” Smith said.

“This exercise though was an eye-opener. I want to make sure that I get the best training,” Kennan said.