Shooting in Carlisle leaves one dead, one in critical condition

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Borough Police Department reported Saturday night a shooting at GQ Barber Shop on North Hanover Street around 7:30 p.m.

Police say one is deceased, and another critically injured. No names have been released at this time.

They also say no one is in custody for what seems to be an isolated incident. There is an active investigation.

Police ask anyone with information and/or video to call the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-5252 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

