Shooting in Shippensburg leaves one injured, under active investigation

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. State Police are reporting a shooting on the 200 block of N. Queen Street in Shippensburg that took place early Sunday morning.

Police say an aggravated assault took place on the rear of the 200 blk. of N. Queen St. near Rotz Ave. and Coy Ave., where one unknown male shot at two other males. The two males proceeded to shoot back multiple rounds, with several striking an occupied residence, causing damage to the interior.

That residence is currently housing two Shippensburg University students.

All involved in the shooting fled the scene.

Around 3 a.m., a 20-year-old was admitted and treated at UPMC Carlisle for a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and told officials he was shot in Shippensburg. This individual is not a university student.

This is an active investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact Tpr. John Boardman at (717) 249-2121.

Police also note this shooting took place about 20 yards from the homicide that occurred in 2019.