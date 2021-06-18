Siblings became official citizens in Carlisle naturalization ceremony

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate is home to 30 new American citizens as of June 18. They each took the oath, pledged allegiance to the flag and became official citizens at today’s naturalization ceremony in Carlisle.

Siblings Lisa and Tommy Mun have been in the United States for about 15 years, which is longer than they were previously in Korea.

“Because we’ve been living here for so long, I think my identity as an American, so I kind of think this seals the deal,” Tommy Mun said.

“Almost all of our family went through it together, and it’s a different step, a different phase of our family, so we’re happy and very grateful. So, yeah it was special, yea,” Lisa Mun said.

Lisa is now heading for Boston to perform clinical research and Tommy graduates from college this fall to become a nurse.