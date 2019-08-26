Silver Spring man pleads guilty to child rape

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man has pleaded guilty to raping a young girl several years ago.

William P. Moody, 37, of Silver Spring Township, pleaded guilty last week to rape of a child. Charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and aggravated indecent assault of a child were dismissed, according to court records.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 26.

The girl told police that Moody sexually abused her in her home when she was between the ages of 5 and 6 years old. She said that Moody also offered her candy if she removed her clothing and that he photographed her while she was naked, according to the criminal complaint.