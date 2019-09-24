Smoke in the Park fundraiser set for this weekend

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – This weekend at Memorial Park in Lemoyne you can help out a local fire department at the Smoke in the Park fundraiser.

The event is a fundraiser for the volunteer fire company, West Shore Bureau of Fire.

Smoke in the Park is this Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to food, there will be live entertainment, kid’s activities, craft vendors and the Pa. State Championship BBQ featuring more than 40 competitors.

Guests can vote on the best wings Friday night, and the BBQ event is Saturday.

