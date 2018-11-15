Snow removal contractors go to work in early winter blast

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Traffic was moving slowly as Cumberland County got its first taste of wintry weather this season, but for many people, it was work as usual.

ABC27 visited the Trindle Run Shopping Center where most stores remained open.

Crews began treating the parking lot around 7 a.m. then kept up with the snow so people and workers could safely get in and out of the stores.

"People still need to get to work and get their daily activities going, though I think these businesses help people. So, yeah, we need to keep the parking lots clean so people can get in and out," plow driver John Esparra said.

ABC27 meteorologists say the snow will begin mixing with sleet this afternoon then change to freezing rain and plain rain during the evening commute.

Accumulations are forecast at 3 to 7 inches, with the highest amounts in the mountains north and west of Harrisburg. Lesser amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be common south of Route 30.

PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several major roadways.

If you have to drive, remember to turn on your headlights and check traffic conditions before you go