Soggy summer causes Cumberland Valley school to take "mold day"

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- - Sporting Hill Elementary is the latest school to fall victim to the summer of 2018 -- the second wettest summer on record in the Midstate.

"Over the weekend -- the long weekend -- the lights are off, the humidity is high in the room, and we know mold can grow as quick on the underside of the desk as it can our bread drawers," said Dr. Frederick S. Withum III, Cumberland Valley School District superintendent.

Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder said a lack of cool fronts is to blame.

"As soon as we get in with the rain, we get hot, and then we're back to the rain. So, that's just really allowing all of this mold to grow everywhere," Finkenbinder said.

Officials believe condensation from the school's air conditioners dripped onto the ceiling tiles.

"We decided that we would dismiss early today, jump on top of it, remove all the ceiling tiles, and begin doing a full inspection of the whole building," Withum said.

Unfortunately, mold will be loving the weather -- at least for the rest of the week.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we saw mold problems continue or even get worse, and the reason is we're going to be staying warm through mid-September, and we're also watching the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon, which could actually bring some soaking rains to the Midstate," Finkenbinder said.

CV will be ready. The district placed industrial dehumidifiers in every building, and the superintendent hopes kids will be back in school Thursday.

"We have also contracted with an industrial hygienists, which we've done since the beginning of the summer, and they are constantly, in all of our buildings, monitoring indoor air quality," Withum said.