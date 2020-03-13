Some grocery store shelves empty after rush to buy toilet paper, sanitizers

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — As schools shut down and large events get canceled, concerns over the coronavirus continue to grow.

“Everyone doesn’t know what’s going to happen, so we’re just being prepared. That’s all,” said shopper Debra Yates.

At Karns grocery stores, Scott Karns says they started stockpiling two weeks ago to try to beat the rush of shoppers, but demand is only getting greater.

“We’ve even brought in what I call supplementary trucks that are just solid trucks of water, solid trucks of toilet paper, solid trucks of paper towel, trying to get whatever’s available,” Karns said.

Like many stores, karns is limiting the number of paper products customers can buy, but is getting deliveries every day or every other day.

“I stocked up on paper towels and toilet paper and water and food,” said shopper Donna Ewing.

Not everyone is concerned about the virus, but they don’t want to face empty shelves as we’ve seen across our area at Giant and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

“I’m getting my groceries and stocking up on the things that are going low just because we want to be able to provide for our family,” said shopper Lisa Ann Ziegler.

Many stores are having a hard time stocking hand sanitizer.

“We’ve been told by our suppliers to not expect deliveries ’til early to mid-April,” Karns said. “They are expecting some of the detergents that are out and some of the hand soaps that are antibacterial to get back a little bit quicker.”

Weis Markets says to meet demand, it has secured extra product and stepped up deliveries, but it remains a challenge.

Giant says it’s also focused on getting products back in stock as soon as possible.

State officials say not to panic and don’t buy up hoards of products you don’t need because there are many people with health conditions who really need those products to stay safe.