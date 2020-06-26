Some local school districts delay openings

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Students in the Mechanicsburg School District will get a longer summer break.

The school board voted to start school two weeks later. This delay is because of four construction projects. Plus, the district wants more time to prepare for how to have school during a pandemic.

In York County, the Dallastown School District is considering starting later. Seventh and ninth-graders may start school on September 4. Everyone else would begin on September 8. The district will vote on this July 16.

The Chambersburg School District has a plan for the fall. Elementary and middle school students will have in-person classes full-time. High schoolers will have an alternating schedule. Some days will be in person, some will be online.

There is an option to have students be online only.

For more on the Chambersburg Area School District details for in-person instruction in the fall click here.

Top Stories: