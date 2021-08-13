South Middleton Superintendent terminated, board to appoint interim

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — The South Middleton School Board of Directors wrote on their website Friday they reached a mutual agreement with current Superintendent Matt Strine to terminate his employment, with his last day being August 30.

In a letter to the community, the board “thanks Dr. Strine for his service” and “wishes he and his family well.”

The board says they plan to appoint James Estep as Acting Superintendent at their meeting on August 16 until a replacement is found. Estep has been a superintendent for almost 20 years, most recently at Mifflin County School District.

The announcement comes after criticism regarding Dr. Strine’s Commencement speech in June, which they say a portion of was plagiarized from a 2011 speech by Amy Poehler. Strine wrote it was a “lapse of judgement” and apologized in a public statement.

Get the latest news delivered to your inbox: sign up for our daily news, weather, and breaking news newsletters

In July, the board described it as “unacceptable” but that they couldn’t “address personnel issues” publically at that time.

The school year begins on August 25.