South Middleton Township celebrates purchase of Carlisle Airport, no longer privately owned

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Airport in Cumberland County is no longer privately owned. On Monday, Nov. 1, South Middleton Township celebrated its purchase of the airport for $3.5 million. Those costs are offset by partnerships by PennDOT and other entities.

The township plans to make improvements to the runway, update lighting, and add a hangar. Plus, the township says the airport makes money now and will continue to do so.

“It’s our intention to make sure [the airport] makes money and even more money, and let any improvements pay for themselves. So it’s not our intention for the taxpayers to be on the hook for this, we want this airport to be a robust airport, as it always has been, and we’ll be moving forward,” Cory Adams, South Middleton Township manager, said.

The Carlisle Airport is the only one based in Cumberland County and brings $8 million to the county each year.