Spectator killed in race crash at Williams Grove Speedway

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on the track at Williams Grove Speedway killed a spectator Friday night, the Cumberland County coroner said.

Richard E. Speck Jr., 67, of Mechanicsburg, was watching a race from the infield along the front stretch when the crash occurred around 9:25 p.m., Coroner Charles Hall said.

Two Sprint Car drivers in the race were coming out of turn 4 when they got together, causing one to lose control and strike the inside wall. The Sprint Car went airborne over top of the infield fence and struck Speck, who was sitting in the back of his pickup truck parked along the infield fence, Hall said in a news release.

Speck was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries.

The remainder of Friday’s racing program was canceled for the evening.

The accident is under investigation by state police, the coroner’s office, and track officials.