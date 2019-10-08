Spooky Box Assortment at Duck Donuts returns for the Halloween season

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Duck Donuts is creepin’ it real with the return of its popular Spooky Box Assortment, available through the end of October.

“Donuts can be incorporated into any holiday or celebration, and Halloween is no exception,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts.

The Spooky Box Assortment features combinations such as:

Werewolf – Maple Bacon with Chopped Bacon and Raspberry Drizzle

Dirt ‘N Worms – Chocolate Icing with Crumbled Oreos and Gummy Worms

Brain Bits – Vanilla Icing with Chopped Apple, Streusel and Cinnamon Sugar

Halloween Mist – Glazed with Halloween Sprinkles

“We invite our customers to keep Duck Donuts top of mind and think outside of the box this Halloween when it comes to planning for any celebratory events as our Spooky Box will leave your guests eerily wanting more,” DiGilio said.

Duck Donuts is inviting customers to share a photo of their Spooky Box Assortment on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, tagging @duckdonuts and using the hashtag #SpookyBox for a chance to be featured on the Company’s social media pages throughout the month of October.

To learn more about local promotions or locate the nearest Duck Donuts, visit duckdonuts.com.