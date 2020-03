CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The coronavirus outbreak is causing organizers of major spring events in the area to postpone.

Carlisle events announced that the Spring Carlisle and Auction has been rescheduled. The event will now take place between May 27 and 31.

Officials say that the health and safety of the Carlisle community and its visitors remains the top priority.

Spring Carlisle is one of the biggest car events of the year in Cumberland County.