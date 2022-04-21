CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Those who love cars should head to Cumberland County. Spring Carlisle is underway at the Carlisle Fairgrounds where people can check out the largest auto flea market in the world with 82-acres of collectibles, car parts, and merchandise.

The collector car auction kicked off on Thursday, April 21, and ends on Friday, April 22. On display will be cars from the AACA Car Club.

“You know what, every year you see something new and different at Carlisle. You see a car that you remember you grew up with, you see a car you had in high school or a car you’ve never seen before,” said Fred Anthony, who attended Spring Carlisle on Thursday.

Spring Carlisle runs through Sunday. Tickets are $12 and kids 12 and under get in for free. The event is free for all on Sunday.