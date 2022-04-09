CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A fun event returned to Carlisle after a two-year absence because of the pandemic.

Families got a chance to take part in the Downtown Carlisle Bunny Hop. Children collected delicious treats played games, and got a chance to show their creativity through arts and crafts.

The Bunny Hop was hosted by Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy, and they said it was great to see so many people come out and support the event and local businesses.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

“This kind of event gets people downtown and out of their cars instead of driving through and walking around. It lets them take note of what is down here because there is so much more than what people realize. We have down here we have 40 restaurants and the same amount of retail stores,” event organizer Stephanie Patterson Gilbert said.

Stephanie said 43 Downtown Carlisle businesses participated in today’s Bunny Hop.