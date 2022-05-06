LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Staff shortages at a popular pharmacy chain in Cumberland County are causing headaches for patients.

Not all medications can wait to be picked up. It could be lifesaving or put someone out of a lot of pain, but one woman tells abc27 her local Rite Aid was closed without a lot of notice on Thursday.

Tisha Dominick just had knee surgery and has a need for pain meds.

“My doctor called it into Rite Aid this morning at 7:30. The Rite Aid they called it in to is not open today, which meant if I didn’t get ahold of my doctor to call it in to another pharmacy, I’d have been without my medication,” Dominick said.

She typically uses the Rite Aid in Lemoyne, which posted a sign directing customers to go to the Camp Hill Rite Aid on Market Street.

“They don’t call nobody and tell them. They just put a piece of paper on what days they’re going to be open and what days they’re not, and it changes. If you can’t drive, you don’t know when they’re going to be open and when they’re not,” Dominick said.

It’s not the first time this has happened to her at this pharmacy, and she’s not just concerned for herself.

“I’m concerned about people that have heart problems, diabetes, cholesterol, like blood pressure, all that, like they need their medication,” Dominick said.

“They’re telling me it’s a lack of employees. Well, do something about it. You have enough money to fix it,” Dominick said. “And if that’s the case, then close that one down. Open another one and tell us all to relocate.”

Her daughter was able to get her prescription for her at the Camp Hill Rite Aid.

“The Rite Aid she went to said they are overwhelmed with prescriptions to fill today because there are locations that are closed, and she’s trying to fill them for other people,” she said.

Industry experts say staffing in all community-based pharmacies is a challenge because of the pandemic, working conditions in some situations, and the overall job market.

“I just want it taken care of, that’s all, because I don’t want the public at risk, and I don’t want myself at risk, and I’m tired of going through it,” Dominick said.

A cashier at the Rite Aid in Lemoyne says the pharmacy will be back open Friday and Saturday, but closed Sunday.

abc27 reached out to Rite Aid corporate for more answers but has not heard back yet.