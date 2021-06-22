Stars Burst Over Carlisle to return this year to celebrate community’s resilience through pandemic

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Stars Burst Over Carlisle is making its return on July 3 in Carlisle and this year’s show will celebrate the community’s health and resilience through the public health crisis.

Stars Burst Over Carlisle will take place at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. The gates will open at 7 p.m. and the event is free of charge. The fireworks will take place at approximately 9:30 p.m. after a night of DJ-provided entertainment and food/drinks from concession stands.

“We recognize that this has been an unprecedented year. It seems most fitting to now pay tribute and celebrate together our community’s health and resilience by bringing back Carlisle’s traditional fireworks event, Star Burt Over Carlisle,” Mayor Tim Scott and Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz said.

To help bring the event back to Carlisle, Scott and Shultz mounted a fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $15,000 to $25,000 through corporate sponsorships.

“We wish to thank Carlisle Events for hosting this year’s event as well as our corporate sponsors, volunteers and emergency services who have made this year’s event possible,” Scott said.