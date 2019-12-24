State asks court to shut down Mechanicsburg auto dealer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State prosecutors are asking a Cumberland County judge to shut down a used car dealer they say has repeatedly violated automotive and consumer laws.

A motion for contempt filed Tuesday by the state attorney general’s office says New Kingstown Auto of Mechanicsburg and owner Harry Laughman have continued a long history of non-compliance with Pennsylvania dealership laws.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Laughman and New Kingstown Auto were ordered six months ago to cease illegal business practices and pay restitution of more than $25,000 to consumers. He said the business has failed to meet half of the required restitution payments and sold at least one vehicle that was not roadworthy.

Shapiro said a Lancaster County resident in October paid $2,000 for a car after Laughman insisted it would pass state inspection. The next day, she crashed after the vehicle started shaking and spun off the road. An auto repair shop said the vehicle could not pass inspection without $1,435 in repairs.

Laughman and New Kingstown Auto refused to resolve the consumer’s complaint, claiming the vehicle was sold “as is,” Shapiro said.