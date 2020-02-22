State police looking for missing woman

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for 19-year-old Darian Ruth Caputo who has been missing since 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Caputo was last seen at the Sheetz on 1900 Ritner Highway, police say.

She is described as 5’5, 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Caputo was wearing a black nursing scrub shirt with multi-colored polka dot and black nursing scrub pants in addition to black shoes.

Police believe Caputo may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information about Caputo is asked to contact the police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police Carlisle barracks at 717-249-2121.