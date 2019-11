GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police in Gettysburg are searching for a man who escaped from the Adams County Prison.

Police say 37-year-old, James Shealer, an inmate at the prison, escaped at around 7 a.m. Thursday, November 14.

Shealer was serving his sentence for DUI charges.

Police say his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police- Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.