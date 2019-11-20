Suspect arrested in death of Franklin County man found shot to death in trunk

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man they say confessed to killing 37-year-old Demetrios Kalathas.

Justin Hockenberry, 36, of Orrstown, was taken into custody after he was initially identified as person of interest in Kalathas’ disappearance.

The Guilford Township resident was found dead Sunday in the trunk of a white 2003 Lincoln Town Car in the Lions Club parking lot in Lurgan Township. Police say he had been missing since Friday, and was found shot multiple times.

Police say Kalathas was left in the trunk of his own car for almost a week before his body was discovered, and that Hockenberry shot him several times in the back with a shotgun.

At a press conference Tuesday night, investigators said Kalathas and Hockenberry knew each other for 20 years, often buying and selling drugs together. It’s that relationship that police say led to Kalathas’ death.

“These two buy and sell drugs from one another, and Kalathas had shown up prior to a trip he had planned to Florida to collect money from Mr. Hockenberry,” said Lt. Mark Magyor of the State Police.

Authorities had been looking for Hockenberry in connection with the homicide investigation, believing he may have had information about the killing.

Justin Hockenberry

Hockenberry was wanted for felony offenses of receiving stolen property and felony sale or transfer of firearms in an unrelated investigation.

Anyone who has information about the case should call state police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.