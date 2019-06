Student injured in altercation outside Trinity High School Video Video

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) -- An altercation outside Trinity High School left a student with an injury that required stitches to an arm, school administrators said Monday.

The altercation occurred in the student parking lot after dismissal at 2:45 p.m. Administrators said the student was confronted by a young man who does not attend Trinity.

Lower Allen Township police are investigating.