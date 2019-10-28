Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak

Student struck waiting for bus, hit-and-run

Carlisle/West Shore

by:

Posted: / Updated:
silver_spring_police_car_1522079173740.jpg

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Silver Spring Township Police are seeking information about a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday, October 25 when a student was waiting for the school bus.

Police said in a Facebook post that it happened just after 7 a.m. in the first block of North Old Stonehouse Road.

Police said a student was waiting to get onto the school bus when they were struck in the head by the passenger’s side side-view mirror and sustained minor injuries.

They say the vehicle slowed down after the collision but then continued driving southbound. The vehicle is described as a large dark-colored pickup truck with a lifted suspension, possibly a Dodge.

They are asking anyone with information to help identify the driver of this vehicle to contact Ofc. Butler at cbutler@sstwp.org or at 717-697-0607 ext. 2009.

On Friday, 10/25/2019, at about 7:03 AM a hit and run vehicle collision occurred in the first block of North Old…

Posted by Silver Spring Township Police Department on Sunday, October 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss