Student struck waiting for bus, hit-and-run

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Silver Spring Township Police are seeking information about a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday, October 25 when a student was waiting for the school bus.

Police said in a Facebook post that it happened just after 7 a.m. in the first block of North Old Stonehouse Road.

Police said a student was waiting to get onto the school bus when they were struck in the head by the passenger’s side side-view mirror and sustained minor injuries.

They say the vehicle slowed down after the collision but then continued driving southbound. The vehicle is described as a large dark-colored pickup truck with a lifted suspension, possibly a Dodge.

They are asking anyone with information to help identify the driver of this vehicle to contact Ofc. Butler at cbutler@sstwp.org or at 717-697-0607 ext. 2009.