CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Local middle school students got a living history lesson on Thursday.

The Army Heritage Center gave the students the chance to meet some amazing veterans like 86-year-old William Dangro. He served during the Korean War and spent nearly three years as a prisoner of war.

Dangro’s story touched many hearts, and that was the idea behind the event.

Students were able to tour the museum and trail with the veterans.