Students learn of sacrifice in Veterans Day lesson

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - You're never too young to learn about America's veterans. Some students in Shippensburg got that opportunity on Monday.

James Burd Elementary School held a veteran's parade. Several dozen former or current service members attended.

Students learned all about the meaning of sacrifice.

"It's extremely important. It's extremely powerful," principal Scott Shapiro said. "The students truly recognize the great efforts that our veterans went to protect our country, to fight for freedom."