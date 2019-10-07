Students surprised by fatal shooting near Shippensburg University

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Some Shippensburg University students say they’re stunned by Sunday night’s fatal shooting near the campus.

Sophomore Emily McNamee says she was at home when the shooting happened a block from her apartment, but she says that she was not aware of it until she received a text.

“My friend sent me a message that there was a shooting near me,” McNamee said. “I looked out my window and saw police cars and people standing outside, and I knew that something bad had happened.”

McNamee says she was surprised by the shooting because nothing this serious has happened since she began attending classes as a freshman.

Troy Talley was not aware that persons of interest were registered students, but he says violence is the norm where he is from.

“It still surprises me a little because we are in the middle of nowhere, ” Talley said. “I grew up in Reading where there is a lot of violence, but this shows all of us that something bad can happen anywhere.”

Afternoon classes were canceled early on Monday. Students can visit the university’s website for updates about Tuesday’s class schedule.