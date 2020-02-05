Suez to remove fluoride from water supply in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Suez informed Mechanicsburg residents it will be removing fluoride from its water supply and consolidate three of its systems on the West Shore to improve reliability and operations efficiency.

Two of the three systems currently do not receive fluoride.

In the letter sent to residents, Suez says there is no regulatory requirement to add fluoride to the water supply and facilities would be safer without the chemical on-site.

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, however, still recommends having a fluoride supplement for developing teeth in children.

“There are two different kinds of fluoride. There’s either systemic fluoride which is the kind of fluoride that you swallow or there’s topical fluoride which you are brushing on with your toothbrush,” said Heather Lentz of Kearns & Ashby, DDS.

Lentz says topical fluoride is for teeth that are already developed, “whereas systemic fluoride, the water that you’re drinking is for the teeth that are developing,” she added.

If your tap water does not currently contain fluoride, there are other options available.

“You can buy bottled water with fluoride in it, which is actually our number one recommendation on how to get fluoride into your body and the reason for that is because it’s small doses throughout the day, even if you’re cooking with it, you’ll get some of the benefits of that fluoride,” Lentz said.

You can further talk to your dentist about a prescription for fluoride tablets.

Suez says it will notify residents once the process is complete.