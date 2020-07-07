Sunday early morning hit-and-run crash under investigation

UPPER ALLEN TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — Upper Allen Police are investigating a single vehicle hit-and-run crash on US Route 15 South in the area of the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, July 5 at 2:23 a.m. police arrived and determined that the operator of the vehicle had fled the scene.

The East Pennsboro Police Departmen identified the operator of the vehicle as Elelona Hodge, 24, of Dillsburg.

The investigation into the crash is still on-going.

