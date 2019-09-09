Suspect arrested in 6 robberies

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg man has been arrested for a spree of six robberies that includes four gas stations in Cumberland County.

Steven M. Revelle, 47, was taken into custody last week and committed to Cumberland County Prison after failing to post bail.

East Pennsboro Township police suspect Revelle is the man who robbed two gas stations, the Exxon on South Enola Road and the Gulf station on Erford Road, on the night of Sept. 1.

Silver Spring Township police believe he robbed a Speedway gas station, and state police charged him with the robbery of the Super Mart on West Trindle Road in South Middleton Township, both on Sept. 2.

Bail in those cases is set at $91,000, $92,000, $93,000, and $94,000, according to court records.

State police said Revelle committed additional robberies in Greencastle and in Hagerstown, Maryland.