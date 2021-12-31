Suspect in fatal Carlisle barbershop shooting still on the run

CARLISLE, Pa, (WHTM) — 2021 is set to come to a close without an arrest in a homicide that shook the Carlisle community.

Back in May, police said that Michael Baltimore opened fire at the GQ Barbershop, where he had previously worked. Kendell Cook was shot and killed while a client was in his chair for a haircut. A second barber was also hit but survived.

The community rallied around the shop, its worker,s and especially the families of the victims.

“We’re just down here, all of us grinding it out every day and it puts you in the mind of what would you do, what position would your family be in if this happened to you,” Patterson Gilbert, owner of Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy said.

“We are a growing family and when one of us is suffering and is injured we want to come to the aid of those people that surround us,” Judy McCarren, owner of Sanctuary Boutique said.

We checked in with Carlisle Police the week of Dec. 26. They said they’re still trying to track down Michael Baltimore and bring him to justice. If you see him, contact the police department at (717)-243-5252.