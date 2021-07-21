Suspended Army War College Commandant alleged of inappropriate touching reinstated

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — After a five-month suspension, Maj. Gen. Stephen Maranian will be reinstated to his position as a Commandant at the U.S. Army War College, effective immediately, after an investigation into abusive sexual contact allegations.

In February, the Commandant was suspended for allegations of inappropriate touching in incidents unrelated to his position. The U.S. Army has since been investigating Maranian and determined Wednesday that there is no probable cause that these offenses were committed.

Army Public Affairs says the investigation was led by a civilian investigator who’s conducted over 700 sexual assault investigations in the past 18 years. They say sixteen witnesses were interviewed to develop evidence, some multiple times.

After the CID investigation, an independent special victim prosecutor was referred to the case. Both determined the evidence was insufficient to establish probable cause that the offense occurred. This decision was independent of any command influence and not presented to a commander for disposition.

Maj. Gen. David C. Hill served as acting commandant during Maranian’s suspension.