Susquenita High School: Counselors available after death of a student

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Grief counselors and psychologists are available at Susquenita High School after the death of a student.

The school district says a high school student was killed in a crash Friday night.

Susquenita High School says counselors and psychologists will be on campus first thing Monday morning, even though there is no school for students, to help support students and faculty.

Counselors and school psychologists will also be present during the day on Tuesday. Students are encouraged to access these counselors at any time throughout the day.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.