Teen playing with toy guns caused real alarm at Lower Allen schools, police say

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A 14-year-old boy playing army with his toy guns Thursday afternoon caused multiple phone calls to police in Lower Allen Township.

Police said just after 5 p.m., they received reports that a person was walking behind the properties of Cedar Cliff High School and Highland Elementary School with a gun. At the time of the report, the girl’s field hockey team was practicing and the football team was preparing for their evening game.

At least one witness reported that the person pointed the gun toward the players, police said in a news release.

Officers had set up a perimeter when a report came in around 5:30 p.m. that the person was on the elementary school property. The person was dressed in all black, wearing a helmet, face mask, gloves and was carrying a backpack and, reportedly, a rifle, police said.

Police ultimately found the boy and interviewed him with his father present.

“He knew that playing near the school could cause alarm, but seemed to want to see if he could get away with it,” police wrote in the news release.

Police said the boy will be receiving a juvenile petition for his actions.