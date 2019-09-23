The 1st annual Deborah Barisch Kings Gap Memorial Time Trial was held

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cyclists from all over the Midstate came to Cumberland County Sunday for the first annual Deborah Barisch Kings Gap Memorial Time Trial.

This bicycle race took its nearly 40 participants up the scenic three and a half-mile long Kings Gap Road.

This year was the event’s inaugural showing. The event was organized by the Blue Mountain Velo Cycling Team after taking a two-year hiatus.

The race was reintroduced to honor the late Deborah Barisch who passed suddenly earlier this year, and to educate the public about bicycle safety.

“They cared about my wife Deborah and wanted to come out and support it. It’s just important that the community gets together to recognize bicycles, bicycle safety, and racing,” said Loren Barisch, event organizer.

Prizes were given to the fastest up the mountain, including the king and queen getting their respective crowns.

All proceeds of the event go to the Friends of Kings Gap non-profit.