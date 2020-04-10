The GIANT Company announces $250,000 emergency grant program to support small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic



CARLISLE, Pa.(WHTM) – The GIANT Company announced today a $250,000 emergency grant program, in partnership with Team Pennsylvania, to support small businesses in Pennsylvania’s food supply chain impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As Pennsylvania’s second-largest private employer and as a company that has been able to continue operating during the coronavirus pandemic, The GIANT Company has a responsibility to help mitigate the economic impact in the Commonwealth,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “From family farms to local food artisans and manufacturers throughout the rest of the supply chain, small businesses are hurting, and livelihoods are at risk. These men and women are instrumental in feeding Pennsylvanians, and we want to do our part to help them in their time of need.”

Applications are now being accepted online through April 24 from any small business involved in growing, making or processing food within the Commonwealth. The GIANT Company and Team Pennsylvania worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the Pennsylvania Chamber, and Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association to develop the program.

“Bringing the public and private sectors together to solve our biggest challenges is what we do at Team Pennsylvania,” said Ryan Unger, president and CEO, Team Pennsylvania. “We are proud and grateful to partner with The GIANT Company on this endeavor that will provide some relief to companies in the Commonwealth working tirelessly to keep our agricultural economy and food supply going.”

“The GIANT Company and Team Pennsylvania have been invaluable partners in good times,” Pennsylvania Secretary of the Department Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Their leadership will help position Pennsylvania agriculture to emerge from this challenging time ready to recover and grow together.”

For additional information on criteria and to apply for an emergency grant from The GIANT Company online, visit: teampa.com/giant. Recipients will be notified in early May.

“Our collaboration with Team Pennsylvania is the latest effort GIANT is undertaking as we do our part to help the Commonwealth through the pandemic,” added Bertram. “With these emergency grants, we hope to provide some relief to keep people employed, strengthen businesses, and keep Pennsylvanians fed – now and in the future.”