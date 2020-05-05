The GIANT Company awards $3 million to local schools through A+ School Rewards program

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The GIANT Company announced a $3 million donation to more than 2,000 public and private schools through its A+ School Rewards program.

At the beginning of the school year, customers selected the schools they wished to support with their shopper points.

“Our local schools need additional funds more than ever right now as they continue to remain impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer and vice president of marketing and urban retail, The GIANT Company. “GIANT has been a strong supporter of local schools and we hope in this time of added need, these dollars can be used to support remote learning and the distribution of meals, ensuring that our students continue to thrive both academically and nutritionally.”

For the 2019-20 school year, the top 10 schools in The GIANT Company’s A+ School Rewards program include:

Cumberland Valley High School – Mechanicsburg, Pa. – $15,913

Elmwood Academy – Mechanicsburg, Pa. – $14,597

William Davis Elementary School – Southampton, Pa. – $14,471

Bear Creek School – Elizabethtown, Pa. – $10,962

Avon Grove High School – West Grove, Pa. – $9,966

Saint Joseph School – Mechanicsburg, Pa. – $9,797

North Coventry Elementary School – Pottstown, Pa. – $9,430

Spring Ford Intermediate School – Royersford, Pa. – $9,411

Emmaus High School – Emmaus, Pa. – $8,918

Governor Wolf Elementary School – Bethlehem, Pa. – $8,845

Since A+ School Rewards launched in 2005, more than $36 million has been awarded to local schools to fund a variety of educational needs and activities.

