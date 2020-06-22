The Giant Company completes 7-acre pollinator field in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Giant Company is hoping to help the bee population with its new pollinator solar field.

The seven-acre field is in Carlisle, Cumberland County. There are beehives located in the fields along with dozens of plant varieties.

Giant says the pollination initiative is the first of its kind for a grocery retailer and creates a synergistic environment that contributes both to clean energy and support for bee and pollinator populations needed within the agriculture industry.

“It’s been a dream for a long time to come off the grid and we wanted to make sure that not only we come off the grid but also help out species and other pollinators,” Nicholas Bertram, President/CEO Giant Company.

Over the next four years, more than one million pollinator plants will grow in the field.

