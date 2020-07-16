The GIANT Company introduces reusable bag program



CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The GIANT Company introduced a new reusable bag program designed to provide support to community partners focused on eliminating hunger, changing children’s lives, and healing the planet.

The company says the bags will rotate seasonally, each retailing for 99 cents, with 50 cents from the sale of each going back to the corresponding nonprofit partner.

“The GIANT Company is committed to building healthy communities, and this new reusable bag program is just one way we are better aligning with our corporate social responsibility efforts to make an even greater impact,” said Emily Steinkamp, manager of social impact, The GIANT Company. “Our customers have generously joined with us to support our charitable giving efforts in the past and this is another way they can help give back to their local communities, while also healing the planet by using reusable bags when they shop.”

The first bag, in stores now, benefits eight local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“The GIANT Company’s purpose and commitment to serve their communities is evident through their charitable efforts and year-round support,” said Clark Sweat, chief experience officer, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Supporting CMN Hospitals through their reusable bag program is not only about helping change kids’ lives but supporting the environment for a better future for all of us and on behalf of the millions of children we serve each year, we thank them for creating such an innovative way to help us provide life-saving medical care, conduct critical research and so much more to those who need it most.”

In September through early next year, the reusable bag will have a hunger relief focus in support of regional food banks.

